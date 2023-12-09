VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Food Lion is presenting a Holiday Lights at the Beach for their “Food Lion Feeds Food Drive” on Dec. 10 from 5:30-10 p.m.

Guests can watch the light show and bring a donation of non-perishable food for the drive to help local families. The event features over 25 new light displays, including a 600-foot LED light tunnel.

The suggested donation is five non-perishable food items or $10. All donations will be collected at the entrance to the light display with proceeds benefiting Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore Food Bank. Recommended items include pasta sauce, canned fruit, cereal and oatmeal.

Attendees are encouraged to buy their tickets to Holiday Lights at the Beach in advance at beacheventsvb.com. Tickets for a passenger vehicle are $30.