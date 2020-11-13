Holiday Lights at the Beach starts Friday night at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – The annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights event is back at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

They’ve opened one week early this year. You can catch the light show from Friday (Nov. 13) until January 3. It begins on 2nd Street and runs through 22nd Street, stretching about a mile long.

But just like everything else this year, it will be a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic. You’ll have to purchase a ticket online ahead of time, which will be scanned on mobile devices to limit contact.

Then you and your family can drive on the boardwalk through the sea-themed light display. This year expect to see a lot of cool new features, like a 40-foot tall dancing Christmas tree and Santa on a surfboard.

All tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Discounted corporate and school tickets are available. Contact the IMGoing office at 333-0921 to order.

Hours

5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Admission prices

Passenger vehicles: $17

Limousines: $30

Buses: $50

Mini buses: $30

Military Monday, presented by BayPort Credit Union, offers $5 off admission for passenger vehicles providing military ID.

For more info, visit www.visitvirginiabeach.com.

Latest Posts: