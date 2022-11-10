VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Holiday Lights at the Beach is back again this year at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, with a special new event to kick things off.

Bicyclists get the first look at this year’s display for free as part of the event’s Holiday Bike Night.

It’s from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, the night before the event opens to car traffic. There will also be another bike ride event on New Year’s Day from 5-7 p.m.

Bicyclists will get on the boardwalk at 2nd Street and head north through the holiday and nautical theme lights, and turn around at the end and head south on the bike path.

This event’s limited to bicycles only (no motorized vehicles), so pedestrians on foot and pets are not allowed. No registration is required and parking is available at the Rudee Loop Municipal Lot at 2nd Street on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don’t feel like biking? You can still drive your car on the boardwalk to see the lights from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1.

Here at the daily times for car traffic.

Sunday-Thursday: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for personal vehicles from Monday-Thursday and $30 on Saturday and Sunday. Buses, RVs and limos can also go through at increased prices. There’s also a Military Monday $20 offer for servicemembers on Mondays.

You have to buy tickets in advance online and select an available time slot.

For more information on the event, visit Virginia Beach’s events page.