VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 29th Annual BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday.

Presented by Food Lion, this year’s display features all-new light displays, including a 600-foot LED light tunnel. There will be more than 25 individual displays visitors can drive through and admire during the holiday season.

From Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 31, the light display will be up open nightly between 5 and 10 p.m. Listen to holiday music as you drive through a variety of holiday, nautical and adventure themed lights. Check out the jumping fish, musical crab and elves dancing.

This year’s display will also feature the work of a Virginia Beach elementary school student. The winner was chosen from a pool of 50 submissions from Virginia Beach schools.

Traffic

Vehicles will begin on Atlantic Avenue at 21st Street and drive south toward the entrance of the show. While at the show, all passengers are required to stay inside the vehicle. Follow traffic regulations posted on Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk.

Admissions

Here are the admission prices, below:

Passenger Vehicles : $25 Monday–Thursday/$30 Friday – Sunday

: $25 Monday–Thursday/$30 Friday – Sunday Limousines : $75 (includes Fast Pass)

: $75 (includes Fast Pass) Large Buses (36+ passengers) : $60

: $60 Mini Buses (16-35 passengers) : $40

: $40 Military Monday, presented by BayPort Credit Union: $5 off per vehicle on Mondays

Tickets are required for admission and can be purchased online at beacheventsvb.com. Tickets are available for specific dates and time slots.

Holiday Bike Nights

Before the boardwalk opens to cars, visit the display on Holiday Bike Night. From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, take a free ride. A bike-only night will end the season Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. No registration is needed. Enter the lights at 9th Street, peddle north through the lights, and return down the bike path.

Food Lion Feeds food drive

On Sunday, Dec. 10, visit the lights for a food drive in the spirit of the season. They will accept monetary donations and nonperishable food donations. The proceeds will benefit Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. They suggest a donation of $10 or items such as pasta sauce, canned fruit, cereal and oatmeal.

The show may be canceled or postponed due to inclement weather. Visit the event website to find up-to-date information. Find out more about this year’s display and ticket information at beacheventsvb.com.