Holiday lights 2020: Virginia Beach display has all the inflatables, including pandas and penguins

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Looking for some of the brightest and most jolly holiday lights displays this season in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina? WAVY has you covered.

We’ll be highlighting the region’s best displays through December. And if you like inflatables, you have come to the right place.

Troy Clifton in the Wesleyan Chase neighborhood of Virginia Beach has a bountiful collection with a little something for everybody, from pandas and penguins to Santa in bunny slippers.

If you’d like to share photos/videos of your lights display, please do so below. It might run on WAVY News 10 Today. You can also share them through messenger on the WAVY Facebook page. Please include your name and city!