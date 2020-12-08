Holiday lights 2020: This festive display in Toano has a Ferris wheel!

TOANO, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for some of the brightest and most jolly holiday lights displays this season in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina? WAVY has you covered.

We’ll be highlighting the region’s best displays through December. One in Toano, Virginia, has a Ferris wheel!

“Yes, the Ferris wheel riders DO have masks on!,” Bill and Melinda Conrad told WAVY.com

You can see this display in the Fenwick Hills neighborhood.

