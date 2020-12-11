Holiday lights 2020: Suffolk display has a shooting star, forest of trees

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY ) — Looking for some of the brightest and most jolly holiday lights displays this season in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina? WAVY has you covered.

We’ll be highlighting the region’s best displays through December. The Adams Family in Suffolk has a forest of trees and even a moving shooting star.

If you’d like to share photos/videos of your lights display, please do so below. It might run on WAVY News 10 Today. You can also share them through messenger on the WAVY Facebook page. Please include your name and city!