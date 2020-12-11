Holiday lights 2020: Santa and his reindeer in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) — Looking for some of the brightest and most jolly holiday lights displays this season in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina? WAVY has you covered.
We’ll be highlighting the region’s best displays through December, including this display from Jeff Painter in Chesapeake that features Santa and his reindeer.
More lights: Holiday lights and happenings in Hampton Roads this year
If you’d like to share photos/videos of your lights display, please do so below. It might run on WAVY News 10 Today. You can also share them through messenger on the WAVY Facebook page. Please include your name and city!
Wondering where you can safely see the holiday lights while getting into the holiday spirit this year? We’ve got you covered!
