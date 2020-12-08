Holiday lights 2020: Multi-colored lights display in Virginia Beach has deer

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Looking for some of the brightest and most jolly holiday lights displays this season in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina? WAVY has you covered.

We’ll be highlighting the region’s best displays through December. This long, colorful arrangement of lights in the Colonial Oaks neighborhood of Virginia Beach has deer! Thanks to Karen Mickunas for sending this to us.

If you'd like to share photos/videos of your lights display, please do so below.


