Holiday lights 2020: Corolla Christmas extravaganza is set to music

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — Looking for some of the brightest and most jolly holiday lights displays this season in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina? WAVY has you covered.

We’ll be highlighting the region’s best displays through December, including this one from Connie and Eddie Cox at 532 Ocean Trail in Corolla, North Carolina. It’s big, bright and set to music!

“It’s a lot of work, but extremely rewarding. Merry Christmas!” they said.

If you’d like to share photos/videos of your lights display, please do so below. It might run on WAVY News 10 Today. You can also share them through messenger on the WAVY Facebook page.