Holiday events in Hampton Roads | 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – ‘Tis the season for amazing holiday events throughout Hampton Roads. Parades, light displays and much more are planned to help make your holidays merry and bright.
Living Local put together this city-by-city list of some of the top events planned in the coming months. If you see something missing, click here to email us, or feel free to add it to our community calendar.
NORFOLK
- Disney Junior Holiday Party!
November 15
Chrysler Hall
- Grand Illumination Parade
November 23
Downtown Norfolk
- Holiday Marketplace
December 7
Town Point Park
- Winter Wonderland
December 14
Slover Library
VIRGINIA BEACH
- Cox Communications Holiday Parade at the Beach
December 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic Avenue from 15th to 25th Streets
- Holidays at Town Center – Snow Globe Spectacular
Begins December 6 at 10 a.m.
At the Town Center Fountain Plaza on Market Street
CHESAPEAKE
- Chesapeake Holiday Craft Show
November 23-24
Chesapeake Conference Center
- Chesapeake Rotary Christmas Parade
December 7 at 6 p.m.
Begins at Mount Pleasant Road and Battlefield Blvd.
NEWPORT NEWS
- Planetarium Evening: Star of Wonder and Holiday Magic
November 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Living Museum
- Sparkle Night Tree Lighting
November 9 at 5 p.m.
Marketplace at Tech Center
- Wonderfest-Holiday Marketplace
December 14 at 10 a.m.
Scottish Rite Masonic Center
HAMPTON
- Coliseum Central Holiday Parade
November 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Peninsula Town Center
- Debby Boone Christmas
December 7
The American Theater
- Holly Days Lighted Boat Parade
December 13 at 6 p.m.
Hampton Harbor
- Philharmonic Orchestra
December 8
The American Theater
- The Soul and Spirit with Cece Winans
December 14
The American Theater
- Country Christmas Spectacular
December 18 at 6 p.m.
Hampton History Museum
SUFFOLK
- Christmas Marketplace at the Hub
November 23 at 9 a.m.
Hub 757
- Christmas in Driver
November 30 at 6 p.m.
Driver Village – Kings Highway
- Grand Illumination
November 22 at 6 p.m.
Market Park at Seaboard Station Railroad Museum
WILLIAMSBURG
- Busch Gardens Christmas Town
Begins November 16
Busch Gardens Williamsburg
- Colonial Williamsburg Illumination
December 8
Historic Area
- 54th Annual Community Christmas Parade
December 7 at 9 a.m.
Parade route begins at Brooks Street & Richmond Road
YORKTOWN
- Lighted Boat Parade
December 7 at 6 p.m.
Yorktown Beach
