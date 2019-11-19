Holiday events in Hampton Roads | 2019

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – ‘Tis the season for amazing holiday events throughout Hampton Roads. Parades, light displays and much more are planned to help make your holidays merry and bright.

Living Local put together this city-by-city list of some of the top events planned in the coming months. If you see something missing, click here to email us, or feel free to add it to our community calendar.

NORFOLK

VIRGINIA BEACH

Cox Communications Holiday Parade at the Beach

December 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Atlantic Avenue from 15th to 25th Streets

Begins December 6 at 10 a.m.

At the Town Center Fountain Plaza on Market Street

CHESAPEAKE

Chesapeake Holiday Craft Show

November 23-24

Chesapeake Conference Center

December 7 at 6 p.m.

Begins at Mount Pleasant Road and Battlefield Blvd.



NEWPORT NEWS

HAMPTON

SUFFOLK

Christmas Marketplace at the Hub

November 23 at 9 a.m.

Hub 757

November 30 at 6 p.m.

Driver Village – Kings Highway

November 22 at 6 p.m.

Market Park at Seaboard Station Railroad Museum

WILLIAMSBURG

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Begins November 16

Busch Gardens Williamsburg

December 8

Historic Area

December 7 at 9 a.m.

Parade route begins at Brooks Street & Richmond Road



YORKTOWN

Lighted Boat Parade

December 7 at 6 p.m.

Yorktown Beach



