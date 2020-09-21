‘Hocus Pocus’ drive-in movie event coming up in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Grab your brooms, witches and wizards!

Halloween staple “Hocus Pocus” is coming to Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk for an upcoming Carpool Cinema.

The event is free and open to the public, and starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17. The park will open at 6 p.m. for parking, and is located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.

You’re encouraged to arrive early due to space limitations, and social distancing is required. Guests are also welcome to bring their own snacks as no concessions will be available. Pets must also be on a leash if outside your vehicle.

