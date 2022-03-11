Historic aircraft to drop Easter eggs over Military Aviation Museum in VB

Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The skies over Virginia Beach will soon rain Easter eggs for the first time.

With Easter quickly approaching, officials with the Military Aviation Museum have announced the first-ever Great Egg Drop coming to Virginia Beach on Saturday, April 16. The event, starting at 1 p.m., will feature historic aircraft dropping thousands of colorful eggs from the sky over the city.

Kids up to 17-year-old will be able to participate as they hunt for the eggs on the museum’s grass runway. Following the hunt, there will be family activities throughout the afternoon.

The egg hunt will be separated by age group and feature a special patch for those under 5-years-old.

Museum members can get into the event for free, however, tickets are required for all others.

Tickets are currently for sale online:

Youth (under 5-years-old): free

Youth (ages 6 to 17): $7.50

Adult: $15.00

Senior (65+): $13.00

Military (active & retired): $12.00

Family membership: $100.00

Individual membership: $50.00

Tickets can be bought online.