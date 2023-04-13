NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A big get, indeed!

Big Boi, yes Antwan “Big Boi” Patton from the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, is coming to the NorVa in Norfolk. The show’s at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. thenorva.com and without fees if you buy them directly from the NorVa box office (only open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) But there’s a local presale that started Thursday, just use the promo code “BIGBOIVA.” Tickets were $30 before fees as of Thursday morning.

The Atlanta native, now 48, also has upcoming shows in Philadelphia on May 29 and in Washington, D.C. on June 1, with stops at several festivals this summer.

He just recently performed at the GRAMMYs for their 50th anniversary of hip-hop and released a new song with Atlanta rapper C-Bone called “Tell C-Bone” this March, just over two years after his latest album, “Big Sleepover.”

There’s still no word yet on a possible Outkast reunion album with André 3000 (their last album was in 2006 with Idlewild), but he told The Guardian in December 2021 that “you would have to talk to the Lord Jesus. Only he knows.”

As far as music to expect in Norfolk? Look for a combination of Outkast hits in “ATLiens,” So Fresh, So Clean” and “Ms. Jackson” in addition to solo singles like “Shutterbugg” and “All Night,” based off recent setlists.