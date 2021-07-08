Hilton Oceanfront Concert Series returns to VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Hilton Oceanfront announced on Thursday that their Oceanfront Concert Series will return in 2021 following a two-year hiatus.
The event will feature four concerts at Neptune Park on the Virginia Beach oceanfront at 31st Street:
- Michael Ray – Tuesday, July 20
- Plain White T’s – Wednesday, July 28
- Matisyahu – Wednesday, August 4
- The Wailers – Tuesday, August 31
For all performances, gates open at 6 p.m. and the shows begin at 7 p.m. No coolers, backpacks, chairs will be permitted in the park.
The events are all free and open to the public, however, a limited number of pit and VIP tickets are available online at WhisperConcerts.com or Ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit Hilton31streetconcerts.com or WhisperConcerts.com.