Hilton Oceanfront Concert Series returns to VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Hilton Oceanfront announced on Thursday that their Oceanfront Concert Series will return in 2021 following a two-year hiatus.

The event will feature four concerts at Neptune Park on the Virginia Beach oceanfront at 31st Street:

Michael Ray – Tuesday, July 20

Plain White T’s – Wednesday, July 28

Matisyahu – Wednesday, August 4

The Wailers – Tuesday, August 31

For all performances, gates open at 6 p.m. and the shows begin at 7 p.m. No coolers, backpacks, chairs will be permitted in the park.

The events are all free and open to the public, however, a limited number of pit and VIP tickets are available online at WhisperConcerts.com or Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit Hilton31streetconcerts.com or WhisperConcerts.com.