VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is making a stop in Virginia Beach.

You’ll find the Barbie truck parked outside Lynnhaven Mall by the main entrance near T-Mobile on November 11 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Stop by to check out the new Dreamhouse Living Tour with exclusive merchandise only available on the Barbie Truck Tour.

The featured merch includes a variety of Barbie apparel, jewelry, mugs, a keychain, coasters, and more.

The merchandise will be available to purchase by credit card.

Courtesy: Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

The tour kicked off on Sept. 9 in Arizona, on the heels of the highly successful Barbie Movie which hit theaters in July. It’s also the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.