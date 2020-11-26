Hermitage Museum in Norfolk holding gingerbread house contest, offering free admission Dec. 15-20

Pastry cook Klaus Ohr works on an unfinished gingerbread house at the “Duell” bakery, confectionery and gingerbread manufactory in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on November 18, 2014. The confectioner is making this gingerbread house for a French client. The company manufactures typical gingerbread during the whole year and ships them to customers all over the World. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Think you can make the coolest gingerbread house in Hampton Roads?

The Hermitage Museum in Norfolk is holding a contest, with all entries being displayed at the museum from December 15-20. That week will feature free admission.

There are three categories:

Adult: One adult, age 17 years and up

Child: One child, ages 8-16 years

Family: At least one adult and one child

The prizes are:

Adult: $100 VISA gift card

Child: $50 VISA gift card

Family: $50 VISA gift card and Hermitage Museum Family Membership (good for one year)

Viewer’s Choice: $25 VISA gift card

The deadline to apply is December 1. You must send in this form to cspencer@thehermitagemuseum.org.

Guidelines for the contest:

Any structure, real or imaginary, is eligible

Entries must consist primarily of gingerbread

All components must be edible

Entries must be freestanding and attached to a sturdy, wood base (1/2” or ¾” plywood recommended)

Structures, including wooden base, should be a minimum of 7” W x 7” L and a maximum of 12” W x 12” L

The display board should act as an integral part of your design and be size appropriate to your creation

All entries must be delivered to the Museum on December 13 th and 14 th between 10:00am-4:00pm

and 14 between 10:00am-4:00pm Entries should be picked up December 21 st and 22 nd between 10:00am and 4:00pm

and 22 between 10:00am and 4:00pm Entries will be on display at the museum December 15 th – 20 th

– 20 Entries will be judged on the following criteria: Overall appearance/craftmanship/ Use of materials Originality/imagination Difficulty of design



