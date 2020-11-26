Hermitage Museum in Norfolk holding gingerbread house contest, offering free admission Dec. 15-20

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Think you can make the coolest gingerbread house in Hampton Roads?
The Hermitage Museum in Norfolk is holding a contest, with all entries being displayed at the museum from December 15-20. That week will feature free admission.
There are three categories:
Adult: One adult, age 17 years and up
Child: One child, ages 8-16 years
Family: At least one adult and one child
The prizes are:
Adult: $100 VISA gift card
Child: $50 VISA gift card
Family: $50 VISA gift card and Hermitage Museum Family Membership (good for one year)
Viewer’s Choice: $25 VISA gift card
The deadline to apply is December 1. You must send in this form to cspencer@thehermitagemuseum.org.
Guidelines for the contest:
- Any structure, real or imaginary, is eligible
- Entries must consist primarily of gingerbread
- All components must be edible
- Entries must be freestanding and attached to a sturdy, wood base (1/2” or ¾” plywood recommended)
- Structures, including wooden base, should be a minimum of 7” W x 7” L and a maximum of 12” W x 12” L
- The display board should act as an integral part of your design and be size appropriate to your creation
- All entries must be delivered to the Museum on December 13th and 14th between 10:00am-4:00pm
- Entries should be picked up December 21st and 22nd between 10:00am and 4:00pm
- Entries will be on display at the museum December 15th– 20th
- Entries will be judged on the following criteria:
- Overall appearance/craftmanship/
- Use of materials
- Originality/imagination
- Difficulty of design
