NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to an enchanting evening as the Hermitage Museum and Garden presents “Nightcap at the Museum!” Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of thrills, chills and fun where they can wander through the Hermitage after hours this fall to discover a cool mix of music, interactive art, and mingling.

This season’s “Nightcap” is scheduled to have complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Omar’s Carriage House, and a signature cocktail named the Spooky Spiced Cider. Hermitage members who bring their membership card will receive a discount on alcoholic beverages.

Get ready to embrace the darkness and experience the museum like never before, but act fast. This event is historically very popular. The October date (10/13) is already sold out.

The other two scheduled dates for the 2023 season are Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Tickets are on sale online at this link. Tickets cost $17 for general admission and $14 for members.

This is an 18+ event. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, check out their website.