HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Do you ever wonder where the celebrities go when they come back to their hometown?

Virginia Beach native Pusha T, who just dropped his new album “It’s Almost Dry” on April 22, also recently released a map of his favorite spots in Hampton Roads through Apple Maps’ Hyperlocal feature.

In it he lists 10 places “that are instrumental to who he is and the music he makes.”

Among them are Norfolk State University (which he attended for one year) and Hampton University (his wife’s alma mater), the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (“the place where everybody who’s musically from the area sharpened their skills”) and the NorVa music venue in Norfolk (the intimate venue that holds about 1,500 people “always makes for the best shows.”)

Pusha, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, also lists some of his favorite restaurants, as well the Newport News nightclub The Alley, which he calls a “staple club” with a “very ‘family’ vibe,” and Culture Lounge & Restaurant in Norfolk, a “small very intimate place” where one of his favorite local DJs (DJ Izzy) performs.

Here are the restaurants listed and Pusha’s thoughts on each:

Italian restaurant on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk

“Granby Street in Norfolk is pretty historic. Throughout history, it’s just been a place where people who were into the nightlife or into the scene, they would all come there to congregate. Also, the best Italian food in Virginia — maybe on the East Coast — is a place called Luce on Granby Street. And it’s dope because the owner hires felon to work at his establishment — guys who are really trying to change their lives over. The food is so amazing. The spicy salmon rigatoni — oh man.”

Soul food restaurant in Olde Towne Portsmouth

“The District Portsmouth is my favorite soul food restaurant in Portsmouth, Virginia. It’s in Olde Towne Portsmouth. I get smothered turkey chops, or fried whiting. It is a soul food extravaganza! You can get fried chicken, mac and cheese — just depends on how much you don’t care about your cholesterol at the moment. It’s just all really good, quintessential soul food.”

A fancier breakfast/lunch spot in Pungo in southern Virginia Beach

“The Bee & The Biscuit is in Virginia in a place called Pungo, which is super rural. And there’s this little restaurant — it’s sort of built like a home — but listen, I get up in the morning and go at like seven in the morning, because the line will definitely be two hours if you think you’re gonna go at 9 a.m. And it’s comfort food: It’s breakfast. They have really great omelettes, crab-stuffed omelettes, and things like that.”

Local “fast soul food” chain with locations in Norfolk and Suffolk

“Feather N Fin is the local fast-food staple. It’s like fast soul food. If you asked people locally, they will never tell you it’s fast, because you have to call, put an order in, and then walk through the door, and then tell them you’re here, and then they’ll start you order. But it’s so good, that you’re gonna do every one of those steps. I order a boneless breast combo with cheese. You put hot sauce, mayo, honey on it — if you ask me. Some people put ketchup on theirs; I’ll pass.”

You can read his thoughts and get more details on all 10 spots here.

Pusha T meanwhile won’t be making a return to Hampton Roads for the Something in the Water festival this year, as it’s been moved to Washington, D.C. He performed at the original show in Virginia Beach in 2019 and will be there in the District this June. He also recently said he’s “very confident” his brother No Malice and him will team up again as Clipse to release new music.

“I’m pushing for a Clipse album. I want it to happen. You know, it’s up to him, but I am very confident. I didn’t know we always could do one. I’m very confident we can do a Clipse album,” he said in a recent SiriusXM interview.

Apple Maps’ Hyperlocal also has favorite spots lists for Leon Bridges (Fort Worth), Backstreet Boys (Las Vegas), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Los Angeles) and more.