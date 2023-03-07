VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to the Lynnhaven Mall for its 2023 East Coast tour.

The truck will be at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the main entrance by T-Mobile.

Items sold on the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Photo Courtesy: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty fans can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited editions collectibles, including:

New Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush

Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts credit and debit card payments.