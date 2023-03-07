VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to the Lynnhaven Mall for its 2023 East Coast tour.
The truck will be at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the main entrance by T-Mobile.
Hello Kitty fans can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited editions collectibles, including:
- New Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
- Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
- Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts credit and debit card payments.