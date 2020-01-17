Heated igloos come to Virginia Beach rooftop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hanging out on the rooftop in the middle of winter doesn’t sound like a fun-filled evening, especially in Virginia.

However, Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront has not only made such an experience possible, but also cozy.

Four heated igloos have been added to the rooftop décor. Spacious enough for 7 people, this enclosed bubble comes with modern furniture, candles, a Bluetooth speaker, and a space heater.

For $75, you and your friends can reserve the igloo for 90 minutes. The package includes your very own waiter along with water service, a charcuterie board, and access to a full bar if you want to purchase drinks.

“It’s definitely kind of lush, comforting, kind of feel like home, a little bit of posh, kind of hip,” said Carlene Sharkey, the director of restaurants at Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

If you’re worried about comfort, each igloo can withstand 45 mph winds, and is 15 degrees warmer than the outside temperature — and that’s before the space heater is even turned on.

The new evening experience was first introduced New Year’s Eve and has become a popular outing for residents in the area. Staff members say it’s a nice alternative until the member-only rooftop lounge “Sky Bar” opens for the summer season.

The igloos are not solely open to Sky Bar members. The public is more than welcome to call and make a reservation.

“People have this impression that Sky Bar is hard to get into because it’s an exclusive night club, which is why we’ve branded it as the igloo bar,” Sharkey said.

The igloo lounge will remain open until March. Hours are Thursday through Sunday, from 5-11 p.m.

To make reservations, call 757-213-3472.