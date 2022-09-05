JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Harvest Festival is coming back to James City County this month.

The fall annual family tradition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Chickahominy Riverfront Park.



The festival features free activities for the kids including face painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, inflatables, a tractor-pulled hayride and “touch a tractor” presented by James River Equipment.



Guests can now bring their lawn chairs and listen to great music from the local bluegrass band, Code Blue, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the Scarecrow Stuffing is also back; first-come, first-served while supplies last. Local merchandise, food and community vendors will also be onsite.

There’s no admission fee; however, parking is $5/car (check or cash only) and Scarecrow Stuffing is $20/scarecrow (includes all supplies; cash and check accepted at fairgrounds, credit cards accepted at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park Store). All ages welcome.



Chickahominy Riverfront Park is located at 1350 John Tyler Highway.

The event is weather permitting; please call the Activities Hotline at 757-259-3232 for any schedule changes before heading out.