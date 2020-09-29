‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ drive-in movie event charming its way to Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Swish and flick! “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is coming to Suffolk.

The first film in the Harry Potter franchise is making its way to Suffolk for an upcoming Carpool Cinema.

The event is free and open to the public, and starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

The Carpool Cinema will be located on 150 N. Main Street behind the Godwin Courts building.

You’re encouraged to arrive early due to space limitations, and social distancing is required. Guests are also welcome to bring their own snacks as no concessions will be available. Pets must also be on a leash if outside your vehicle.

The event occurs just a week after the Halloween staple “Hocus Pocus” comes to Bennett’s Creek Park on October 17.

