Harlem Globetrotters coming to ODU’s Chartway Arena in August

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Chandler “Bulldog” Mack #5, Shane “Scooter” Christensen #16 and Nate “Big Easy” Lofton #52 of the Harlem Globetrotters joke around with the crowd during the team’s exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on August 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Old Dominion University’s Chartway Arena this August.

Tickets are on sale now for the “Spread Game” tour, which stops in Norfolk on August 19 and 20. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The games are rescheduled from 2020 tour dates that were postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored as follows:

Tickets for the 2 p.m. game on March 14, 2020, are now good for Friday, August 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. game on March 14, 2020 are now good for Thursday, August 19 at 7 p.m.

The 95-year-old organization recently made headlines after they called on the NBA to add them as a franchise, citing their contributions to the game.

“As the NBA grew, you were able to attract the best Black players, but we remember who helped the NBA get it all started … You can’t just act like we don’t exist anymore. It’s time to right the wrongs and rewrite history. It’s time for the NBA to honor what the Globetrotters have done for OUR sport, both here in the U.S. and around the globe.”