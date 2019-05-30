Harborfest 2019: Water Events

What’s New This Year

UPDATE: Harborfest Drone Show

Produced by Great Lakes Drone Company, the Harborfest Drone Show is the first to take place in the region. Be prepared as the sky is filled with the highest quality imagery, data and cutting edge UAV technology synchronized to a nautical musical playlist. The show is has been rescheduled for Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from a floating platform in the Elizabeth River.

Harborfest Classics

Parade of Sail

The spectacular Parade of Sail, under the direction of the Virginia Pilots Association, will enter the Downtown Norfolk Harbor on Friday, June 7 at 12 pm. Following tradition, this impressive fleet will include tall ships, character vessels, sleek power cruisers, sailing craft, antique and classic wooden boats, military vessels, tugs and more! Thousands of onlookers stationed at vantage points along the Elizabeth River will be able to witness this expansive fleet as it dances down the river towards Town Point Park.

UPDATE: Harborfest Fireworks Display

Produced by Pyro Shows of Tennessee, the Harborfest Fireworks Display is one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnics shows on the East Coast. Be prepared for the unexpected as the sky is filled with an explosive display of light synchronized to a booming musical score. The show is scheduled for Saturday night at 9:45 pm and will be fired from a floating platform in the Elizabeth River.

Coastal Riverine Force

Forged from our rich coastal and riverine heritage, the Coastal Riverine Force regained prominence following the USS COLE and 9/11 attacks and is the only Navy Force that defends high value assets against a determined enemy. Catch demonstrations on the Elizabeth River throughout the weekend!

Chesapeake Bay Workboats

For over a century the Chesapeake Bay Workboats have been used as transportation to and from the waters where these men make their living. The Chesapeake Bay Workboats are the official Virginia State boats. Because of the decline in the seafood industry, the Chesapeake Bay waters that once flourished with these beautiful handmade boats has become a scarce sight.

Build-a-Boat Challenge

The very popular and zany Ultimate Build-a-Boat Challenge begins on Saturday when several teams construct boats from scratch, in various engineering and decorative designs in the hopes that their design will survive the test of Sunday’s Ultimate Build-a-Boat Race! On Sunday the competing teams put their handmade boats and boating skills to the test with an all-out race to the finish line! This nail-biting event is not to be missed!