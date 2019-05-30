Harborfest 2019: Taste of Harborfest

Festival Food

There will be over 50 food and beverage scenes, serving delicacies like fresh crab cakes, hand breaded shrimp, fried oysters, scallops, shrimp fried rice, North Carolina barbeque, Italian sausage, Polish sausage, Philly-style cheese steaks, burgers and dogs, pitas, gyros, chicken on a stick, chicken tenders, Grecian chicken, chicken lo mein, Greek salad, buttery roasted corn, fresh cut French fries, onion rings, fresh wraps, corn dogs, blooming onions and smoked savory turkey legs. New options: Wok fried soba noodles from Island Noodles and vegan and vegetarian options from Goatocado.

Kroger Craft Beer, Spirits and Virginia Wine Garden

The Made in Virginia Wine Tasting will feature wine sampling from Virginia Wineries, Distilleries, as well as craft beers from Virginia and more! Wines will be available by the glass, bottle, and case. Craft beers will be available to purchase in sample sizes or by the pint. Join us for a unique experience sampling some of Virginia’s finest wine and craft beer with live music from The Back Deck Stage located along the Elizabeth River in TowneBank Fountain Park next to Waterside Live!

Pop-Up Craft Cocktail Experience

Learn from local celebrity mixologists! They’ll teach about some signature drinks and how to garnish them.