Harborfest 2019: Land Events

What’s New This Year

Festival Escape Room

The multiple, simultaneously happening games will be wildly fun, completely immersive and the ultimate team building activity. The Escape Rooms bring together family and friends to challenge their creative problem-solving, communication, and teamwork skills to triumph over conundrums and escape together! Provided by Neon Entertainment of Buffalo, New York.

Body Marbling

This new festival trend utilizes Hydrodynamics to transform skin and apparel into glowing works of art!

U.S. Air Force Performance Lab

A one-of-a-kind interactive experience, the U.S. Air Force Performance Lab is packed with mental and physical challenges that put skill and determination to the test.

Blazin’ Keys Piano Bar

Live piano performers will be taking requests from the audience!

20th Anniversary of the Norfolk Mermaid

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy mermaid-themed family activities and even have the chance to meet a real mermaid!

Harborfest Classics

The Shadow Players

The Shadow Players Stage Combat Group portrays and recreates the Golden Age of Piracy. Their show combines comedy and hi-jinks with rousing sword-fights and educational information. What could be better than being a pirate!? They like to make friends wherever we go. Come up after the show and introduce yourself and say hello. They would love to meet you.

The Colours Junakoo Street Party

Twenty-five members of the world famous parade unit from Nassau, Bahamas will travel to Norfolk to perform “rushouts” throughout the weekend. Making music from goatskin drums, cowbells, whistles, horns and conch shells and wearing beautiful and vibrant handmade costumes – this is a performance NOT to be missed!

Back Bay Mermaid

Watch as the curtains open to reveal an ancient spirit of the deep, a creature thought to exist only in the shimmering mirage of the open ocean – a mermaid! Spotted by sailors for thousands of years in the breaking waves of their ships, one of these illusive beauties will be brought to you from the far corners of the earth. Witness for yourself a real mermaid! Photo opportunities will be available throughout the day.

The Defiant Crew Pirate School

Craft yourself the appropriate swashbuckling attire at the Pirate Bandana Tent and then set sail into a class at the Defiant Crew Pirate School where you will learn how to live the shipshape pirate’s life.

Navy Dive Tank

Watch and interact with some of the Navy’s most elite divers as they demonstrate diving techniques and share some of their stories and what it takes to be a diver in the United States Navy!

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, held in Coney Island each year, is a culmination of a qualifying circuit conducted throughout the U.S. at locations like Norfolk Harborfest! The competitive eaters will go head-to-head right before your eyes.

Ultimate Build-a-Boat Contest and Race

Teams will construct boats from scratch in various engineering and decorative designs to put it through the ultimate test. The teams will put their boat and skills on display, racing to the finish line.