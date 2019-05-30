Harborfest 2019: General Info and Parking

General Information

June 7 – 9

Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, Virginia

FREE & Open to the Public!

Friday: Noon – 11 p.m. (Parade of Sail – Noon)

Saturday: Noon – 11 p.m. (Fireworks 9:30 p.m.)

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Parking Garages Closest to Town Point Park

Waterside Parking Garage

50 Martin’s Lane

Town Point Parking Garage

110 West Main Street

Main Street Parking Garage

230 East Main Street

Other Parking Garages in Downtown Norfolk

Bank Street Garage

441 Bank Street

Boush Street Garage

112 W. City Hall Avenue

Charlotte Street Garage

253 E. Charlotte Street

City Hall North Garage

100 East Street

City Hall South Garage

999 Main Street

Commercial Place Garage

520 E Main Street

Freemason Street Garage

161 Freemason Street

Macarthur Center Garage

500 City Hall Avenue

West Plume Street Garage

135 West Plume Street

York Street Garage

215 W. York Street

Other Ways to Get to Harborfest

Elizabeth River Ferry/Water Taxi

The Elizabeth River ferry runs every 30 minutes, seven days per week. It stops right in Norfolk at Waterside and makes two stops in Portsmouth: at High Street and at North Landing. The last ferry leaves Waterside at 11:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the last ferry leaves Waterside at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Buy tickets online or at vending machines near the stops.

The Tide Light Rail Service

Harborfest is just steps away from the Macarthur Square Station Stop. It will be operating Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online or at the vending machines at each station. There are 11 stations total and it’s free parking at all four park-and-ride locations.

By Bike

Ride your own bike downtown and lock it up near Town Point Park, or rent one of the city of Norfolk’s Pace bikes.

By Boat

If you’re interested in docking your boat near Town Point Park for Harborfest, there are some options for you. Click here for more information or call the Festevents office at (757) 441-2345, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

By Rideshare Services (i.e. Uber or Lyft)

Pick-up and drop-off will take place for these will take place on Commercial Place between Main Street and Waterside Drive. Motorcoach and Tour Bus drop-off and pick-up will take place on Main Street between Atlantic Street and Commercial Place in the eastbound parking lane.