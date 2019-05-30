Harborfest 2019: General Info and Parking

General Information
June 7 – 9
Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, Virginia
FREE & Open to the Public!
Friday: Noon – 11 p.m. (Parade of Sail – Noon)
Saturday: Noon – 11 p.m. (Fireworks 9:30 p.m.)
Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Parking Garages Closest to Town Point Park
Waterside Parking Garage
50 Martin’s Lane
Town Point Parking Garage
110 West Main Street
Main Street Parking Garage
230 East Main Street
Other Parking Garages in Downtown Norfolk
Bank Street Garage
441 Bank Street
Boush Street Garage
112 W. City Hall Avenue
Charlotte Street Garage
253 E. Charlotte Street
City Hall North Garage
100 East Street
City Hall South Garage
999 Main Street
Commercial Place Garage
520 E Main Street
Freemason Street Garage
161 Freemason Street
Macarthur Center Garage
500 City Hall Avenue
West Plume Street Garage
135 West Plume Street
York Street Garage
215 W. York Street
Other Ways to Get to Harborfest
Elizabeth River Ferry/Water Taxi
The Elizabeth River ferry runs every 30 minutes, seven days per week. It stops right in Norfolk at Waterside and makes two stops in Portsmouth: at High Street and at North Landing. The last ferry leaves Waterside at 11:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the last ferry leaves Waterside at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Buy tickets online or at vending machines near the stops.
The Tide Light Rail Service
Harborfest is just steps away from the Macarthur Square Station Stop. It will be operating Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online or at the vending machines at each station. There are 11 stations total and it’s free parking at all four park-and-ride locations.
By Bike
Ride your own bike downtown and lock it up near Town Point Park, or rent one of the city of Norfolk’s Pace bikes.
By Boat
If you’re interested in docking your boat near Town Point Park for Harborfest, there are some options for you. Click here for more information or call the Festevents office at (757) 441-2345, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
By Rideshare Services (i.e. Uber or Lyft)
Pick-up and drop-off will take place for these will take place on Commercial Place between Main Street and Waterside Drive. Motorcoach and Tour Bus drop-off and pick-up will take place on Main Street between Atlantic Street and Commercial Place in the eastbound parking lane.