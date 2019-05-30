Harborfest 2019: General Info and Parking

General Information

June 7 – 9
Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, Virginia
FREE & Open to the Public!
Friday: Noon – 11 p.m. (Parade of Sail – Noon)
Saturday: Noon – 11 p.m. (Fireworks 9:30 p.m.)
Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click Here for Harborfest Road Closures

Parking Garages Closest to Town Point Park

Waterside Parking Garage
 50 Martin’s Lane

Town Point Parking Garage
 110 West Main Street

Main Street Parking Garage
 230 East Main Street

Other Parking Garages in Downtown Norfolk

Bank Street Garage
 441 Bank Street

Boush Street Garage
 112 W. City Hall Avenue

Charlotte Street Garage
 253 E. Charlotte Street

City Hall North Garage
 100 East Street

City Hall South Garage
 999 Main Street

Commercial Place Garage
 520 E Main Street

Freemason Street Garage
 161 Freemason Street

Macarthur Center Garage
 500 City Hall Avenue

West Plume Street Garage
 135 West Plume Street

York Street Garage
 215 W. York Street

Other Ways to Get to Harborfest

Elizabeth River Ferry/Water Taxi
The Elizabeth River ferry runs every 30 minutes, seven days per week. It stops right in Norfolk at Waterside and makes two stops in Portsmouth: at High Street and at North Landing. The last ferry leaves Waterside at 11:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the last ferry leaves Waterside at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Buy tickets online or at vending machines near the stops.

The Tide Light Rail Service
Harborfest is just steps away from the Macarthur Square Station Stop. It will be operating Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online or at the vending machines at each station. There are 11 stations total and it’s free parking at all four park-and-ride locations.

By Bike
Ride your own bike downtown and lock it up near Town Point Park, or rent one of the city of Norfolk’s Pace bikes.

By Boat
If you’re interested in docking your boat near Town Point Park for Harborfest, there are some options for you. Click here for more information or call the Festevents office at (757) 441-2345, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

By Rideshare Services (i.e. Uber or Lyft)
Pick-up and drop-off will take place for these will take place on Commercial Place between Main Street and Waterside Drive. Motorcoach and Tour Bus drop-off and pick-up will take place on Main Street between Atlantic Street and Commercial Place in the eastbound parking lane.

