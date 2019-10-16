Happy Howl-o-ween! Get free, professional photos of your pets in spooky costumes at MacArthur

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Even your pets can enjoy getting all dressed up to celebrate spooky season!

Put your dogs or cats in their favorite Halloween costume and capture the moment with free, professional photos at MacArthur Center on Sunday.

You can even put on a matching costume and join them in the photos!

The photos will be taken in Center Court from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

All guests will have to sign a waiver before they get in line for the photos. Only dogs and cats will be allowed.