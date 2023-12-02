HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The winner for the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige “Strength of A Woman” Scholarship was announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Hampton University posted on their Instagram on Nov. 30 that journalism sophomore Brooklyn Miller was presented with the $30,000 renewable scholarship. On the video posted, Miller said she got into journalism as an outlet to talk about her feelings and uplift voices with similar experiences.

The scholarship will allow her to focus on school and not on the financial stress, Miller said in the video.