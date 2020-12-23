Hampton Roads woman collecting essential goods for the homeless

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Around the holidays, local organizations come together to give back to the community.

This weekend, one local woman is taking it upon herself to provide essential goods to the homeless community.

Ebony Lige is making it her mission to distribute 75 bags filled with hand-sanitizer, masks, non-perishable food items, and more to residents in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Norfolk.

“The homeless need to know that they’re loved and are important. I hope this small token will give them a little bit of encouragement this holiday season,” said Lige.

Earlier this year, she partnered with Vision Driven 757 to distribute 8,500 lunches to community members in need. Lige wrote words of encouragement to go along with every single lunch.

She plans to pass out goodie bags to the homeless this Sunday, December 27 and while she has supplies, she is asking for the community’s help to bring her vision to life.

If you are interested in making a donation, contact Ebony Lige at yeseyechoose@gmail.com.