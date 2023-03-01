HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – If you build it, they will come. LEGO lovers of all ages are invited to the Hampton Brick Convention in October.

The event will be coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton, the weekend of October 14-15.

Saturday, October 14 Session I: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Session II: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Sunday, October 15 Session I: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Session II: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



The event will be supporting Creations for Charity and a portion of the proceeds are going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

Professional LEGO artists will be displaying their LEGO creations and there will be a meet and greet with LEGO celebrities.

LEGO fans will be able to create in the construction zone, which will have thousands of bricks available.

Galleries will also be set up with life-sized LEGO models on display.

Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, October 14 or Sunday, October 15. To purchase tickets visit, www.brickconvention.com/hampton.

Organizers say with limited capacity, they expect tickets will go fast.