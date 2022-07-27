HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival is back for its 10th year at The Hampton Roads Convention Center.

According to a press release, the festival will take place July 29 -31 at 1610 Coliseum Drive and will have over 100 tattoo artists in attendance from all across the country.

Guests will have the chance to get tattooed by artists as well as enjoy concessions, prizes and live music. The festival will also be hosting daily contests that include the best traditional tattoo, best nautical tattoo and more.

An after-party for the festival is scheduled to take place at Park Lane Tavern in the Peninsula Town Center on July 29 and July 30 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The festival is open to guests of all ages, but attendees who are looking to get a tattoo must be 18 years or older and have proper identification.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the door. For more information about the event, visit the Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival website.