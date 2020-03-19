Hampton Roads restaurants offering curbside pickup, delivery

Chairs are stacked in a Starbucks coffee shop that remained open for customers purchasing for take-away, Monday, March 16, 2020, in New York. New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in New York City. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – While local businesses may have the dine-in section closed, their curbside and delivery options are still available.

Here is what we know so far.

Chipotle

Now through March 31, Chipotle is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more via the Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com. The delivery packages will be secured with a “tamper-evident” packaging seal.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Now through April 26, Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering free delivery via grubhub.com, the Grubhub app, or order.kfc.com. Service fees apply and a small order fees for orders less than $12 (before tax, tip, and fees).

Macaroni Grill

From Sunday through Thursday, you can have a $25 Feast for Five delivered from Romano’s Macaroni Grill during the hours of 4 p.m. to closing.

The feast includes a choice of entree for five people (choose from Spaghetti Bolognese, Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken, Sausage Rigatoni or Pasta Milano) and comes with salad and bread. For $10, you can upgrade to Chicken Scaloppine.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

From now through April 10, there are 14 local Moe’s franchises that are offering online ordering, free delivery, and free curbside pick-up.

The company extended some of its top deals and sellers.

Moe Monday is extended all week long where $5.99 gets you a burrito, chips, and salsa.

Free delivery on Moe’s orders delivered by Uber Eats and Door Dash now through Sunday, March 22.

Kids Eat Free when you order a kid’s entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée now through April 10.

Suffolk eateries

Suffolk Tourism and local partners created a list of carry-out food options which include restaurants, phone numbers, carry-out, and delivery options, and hours of operation.

The list is extensive but restaurants such as Baron’s Pub, Egg Bistro, George’s Steakhouse, Plaza Azteca and the Skrimp Shack are included.

Taco Bell

Now through March 31, Taco Bell is offering free delivery on your first delivery order of $12 or more (before tax, tip, and fees) at grubhub.com or using the Grubhub app.

More information on food delivery during coronavirus and how local businesses are impacted by the outbreak.

We will continue to update this list as the information becomes available.

