Hampton Roads Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fun Guide | 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s pumpkin picking season! There are plenty of places in Hampton Roads where you can find the perfect pumpkin or take part in fall fun for the whole family, such as hay rides, corn mazes and more!

Some good tips before you go pumpkin picking:

Call ahead or check out the website! The farms are often small and family-run. You might want to double check their scheduled events and rain policy.

If you’re looking for a specific type of pumpkin, ask!

Don’t forget that local farms are a great place to find fall décor!

Decide if you’re going specifically for pumpkins or if you want the full fall fair experience. You can often get prime pumpkins at a smaller farm that has less of a rush, but, if you want to keep the kids busy, find one with a corn maze or hayrides!

Did we miss your favorite pumpkin picking spot or corn maze? Email us at webdesk@wavy.com

Chesapeake

Bergey’s 2021 Corn Maze: A tribute to Mary Bergey

Address: 2207 Mount Pleasant Road

Open: Now – October 30, 2021

Monday – Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Bergey’s Breadbasket hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m.). Closed on Sunday.

Monday-Friday Admission Includes: Corn Maze, Soybean Maze, Kiddie Maze & Petting Zoo

Saturday Admission Includes: Corn Maze, Soybean Maze, Kiddie Maze, Petting Zoo PLUS A Wagon Ride & One Corn Gun Shot

More Info: Visit their website or Facebook page

Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival

Address: Corner of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Peaceful Road

Hours: Open Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

More Info: Call 252-562-7700 or visit their Facebook page

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch

Address: 900 N. Battlefield Boulevard

Hours: Sept. 17 – Oct. 31, every day.

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday/Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets: $17. Accompanying adults are free.

Terror Woods is open October 15, 16, and 22-31 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $23.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

More Info: Call 757-971-3413 or visit their website

Greenbrier Farms

Address: 225 Sign Pine Road

Hours: Monday – Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities: Hayrides, face painting, games, barnyard animals, and more!

Pick-your-own pumpkins starts at $12 and includes a free hayride.

*Note: Most of the activities are only available on the weekends*

More Info: Call 757-421-2141 or visit their website

Hickory Ridge Farm

Address: 2928 S Battlefield Boulevard

Hours: Now through October 31, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Pre-picked pumpkins are for sale at the farm stand every day. The you-pick pumpkin patch will open early October (check social media for updates.)

Activities: Hayrides, train rides, play area, and more!

More Info: Call 757-560-6763 or visit their website

Lilley Farms

Address: 2800 Tyre Neck Road

Hours: Opening date is October 1 at noon, then open hours will be: Monday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Activities: Corn maze and more!

More Info: Call 757-435-2085 or Visit their Facebook page

Mount Pleasant Farms

Address: 2201 Mount Pleasant Road

Hours: Pumpkin patch is open for the season. Other fall activities will begin October 1.

Special Corn Maze Trick or Treating: Friday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Reservations required by phone or in-person.

More Info: Call 757-482-0739 or visit their Facebook

Hampton

Wood’s Orchards

Address: 183 E Mercury Boulevard

Hours: Pumpkin patch will be open for picking beginning Sept. 25, 2021.

Updates on times and pricing: Check their Facebook page.

Surry County

College Run Farms

Address: 2051 Alliance Road , Surry

Hours: Oct. 1 through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Wednesday. Closed on Thursdays.

Activities: Corn maze, ice cream shop and more!

More Info: Call 757-294-3970 or visit their website or their Facebook page.

Virginia Beach

Cullipher Berry and Pumpkin Patch

Address: 772 Princess Anne Road

Hours: Now until Oct. 31, 2021. Cullipher Farm Market, Pumpkin Patch, Sunflower Field and Corn Maze will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (last entry into maze is at 4 p.m. and Sunflower or Pumpkin UPickers by 5 p.m.)

Price: Purchase your 2021 Maze Wristband in advance for $8 at this link. There are limited tickets available online.

More Info: Visit their website or Facebook

Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair

Address: 2388 London Bridge Road

Hours: Open Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Weekend Prices: Harvest Fair Admission $16 (includes petting farm, tree walk adventure and hayride), Pony Rides $7, Souvenir Animal Feed Cup $5, Bird Seed Sticks 2 for $3.

Activities: Petting farm, hayrides, pony rides, carnival rides, bounce houses, “Haunted Hunt Club Farm“ and more. *Note: Some of the activities are only available on the weekends*

Purchase tickets online for the Harvest Fair, Petting Zoo and Haunted Hunt Club Farm.

More Info: Call 757-427-9520 or visit their website