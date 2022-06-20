NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ main Pride Month event is happening this Saturday in Norfolk.

PrideFest goes from noon to 8 p.m. at Town Point Park and is free and open to the public.

Organizers say it’s the largest Pride festival in Virginia and one of the biggest in the Mid-Atlantic, drawing roughly 40,000 members of the LGTBQ+ community and allies each year on average.

This is 34th one overall and the first since 2019 due to the pandemic. It comes as the LGBTQ+ community faces a wave of violence and threats, with far-right politicians and media figures dialing up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

In addition to performances at the main stage, organizers say there will family fun and games, a “Club Pridefest” and a history and equality education area.

The festival also features the nation’s only Pride boat parade.

Hampton Roads Pride also has a “Pride at the Beach” event in Virginia Beach on Sunday to cap off Pride Month, and a block party event at the Scope on Friday. You can view all the events here.