HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Pride has announced the lineup for the ‘Break Free 23’ PrideFest, as well as other Pride events during the weekend.

According to a press release, Spencer Ludwig and Mo Heart will be headlining the 35th Annual PrideFest, which is set to take place on June 24 at Town Point Park from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spencer Ludwig is a Latin Grammy-winning and performing trumpeter and songwriter who originally was a part of the band Capital Cities.

Mo Heart, who is formerly known as Monique Heart, was a fan favorite and runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, as well as a competitor on UK v The World.

PrideFest in Norfolk is the largest annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Virginia and has attracted over 40,000 people in past years. The event is free and open to the public

PrideFest Block Party Flier (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Roads Pride) PrideFest Flier (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Roads Pride) Pride at the Beach Flier (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Roads Pride)

Ahead of PrideFest, people can also take part in the 10th Annual Pride Block Party at The Norva. The theme of this year’s block party is “Studio 54” and will have performances on multiple stages.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on June 23 and is 18+. Tickets go on sale May 22 and will be $20 for general admission and $50 for VIP admission.

The celebration will also continue the day after PrideFest with the 3rd Annual Pride at the Beach. This will take place on June 25 at 24th Street Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will be free and open to the public.

To learn about PrideFest and the other events happening that weekend, visit the Hampton Roads Pride website.