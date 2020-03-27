Hampton Roads parks and recreational facilities close playgrounds and amenities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Many city parks and recreational facilities in Hampton Roads announced this week that while major parks will remain open, playgrounds and other amenities will close to promote social distancing and prevent the coronavirus spread.
Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Hampton have all released statements listing closures to playgrounds, smaller parks, neighborhood parks, dog parks, and courts.
This comes shortly after the U.S. exceeded all other countries with the largest amount of reported confirmed coronavirus cases.
Hampton
The city announced that parks will remain open but it closed 81 playgrounds, including those located at local schools. Basketball and volleyball courts are closed due to the close contact required in those sports.
Norfolk
The City of Norfolk announced on Thursday that while select parks remain open, certain amenities will close to assist in preventing the coronavirus spread.
Norfolk Botanical Garden announced on Friday that while many of the outdoor sections remain open, all buildings and restrooms are closed to the public. Operating hours have switched to Wednesday through Sunday to allow horticulture teams and staff to work outside as needed. The staff will be reduced as volunteers and non-essential personnel will not be working in the garden.
Suffolk
The city announced that parks skate parks, dog parks, tennis courts, kayak and boat launches, and trails will remain open for public use.
Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 playgrounds at the following locations will be closed until further notice:
- Bennetts Creek Park
- Booker T Washington Recreation Cntr.
- Boston Park
- Coulbourn Park
- Cypress Park
- East Suffolk Recreation Center
- Holland Park
- Ida Easter Park
- Lake Meade Park
- Lake Kennedy Park
- Lakeside Park
- Lone Star Lakes Park
- Magnolia Park
- Mary Estes Park
- Planters Park
- Pughesville Park
- Sleepy Hole Park
- Turlington Park
- Tynes Park
- Whaleyville Recreation Center
- White Marsh Park
Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach parks remain open; playgrounds and amenities to close.
Visitors should continue to practice social distancing and following proper health guidelines.
