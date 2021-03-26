Hampton Roads native’s Virginia Beach-themed Nike shoe wins contest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads native has won the #haveanikesbday contest with a Virginia Beach-themed shoe design.

Nike SB News and Info announced Friday on Instagram that Salem High School graduate and Coast Guard member Kenny Jones had won the contest.

Jones’ beachy design was picked by a committee of voters, who ranked each of the top five shoe designs.

Jones’ design uses the color palette from the famous painting “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” with different shades of blue to represent water and a tan outsole for sand. It also includes the Oceanfront’s infamous “no cursing” signs, a trident for King Neptune, and music symbols to pay homage to the city’s music legends.

“Anything with King Neptune is awesome,” Jones recently told 10 On Your Side. “So, the trident is the coolest part to me. You know the music note, because you know the music legends, we have music legends that are iconic for anyplace, but they’re all from this place which makes it insane. Like Timbaland, Clipse, Pusha T they all went to the same high school I went to.”

The winner of the contest will get a copy of their shoe design.

The custom shoe will be available to the public for purchase. Details on how the winning design will be sold will be announced later, according to the Instagram post.

The contest is not affiliated with Nike or the Nike SB, a popular skateboarding shoe.

Nike SB News and Info also promised they have “one more surprise up our sleeves so stay tuned.”