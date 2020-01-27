Hampton Roads Indie Author Book Festival Comes to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This Saturday, visitors can kick off Black History Month at Military Circle Mall, where they’ll find a one-of-a-kind celebration of literacy and art. The free Hampton Roads “I Am The Dream” Indie Author Book Festival event will feature more than 60 local and national authors.

The visionary behind the festival, Florenza Denise Lee, said she’s excited to bring together dozens of creative people for a second year, while raising awareness and funds for REACH, Inc. (Reading Enriches All Children.)

“Last year we had 212 authors on our vendor wait list. This year we have close to 150,” said Lee.

Visitors can walk away with much more than books. The festival will include a kiddie section, arts and crafts vendors, and live performances from local musicians.

Lee urges community members to not only show up, but to be present and truly embrace what our local creatives have to offer.

“It’s not easy for someone to take an idea in their mind, put in on paper, then share it for the world to criticize. When you come out, don’t just buy books, but talk to the authors. Learn the story behind the reason they wrote the book,” said Lee.

The Hampton Roads “I Am The Dream” Indie Author Book Festival is this Saturday, February 1 at Military Circle Mall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.