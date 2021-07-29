Hampton Roads’ first Black-owned brewery, 1865 Brewing Co, hosting grand opening on Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ first ever Black-owned brewery is having its grand opening on Friday.

1865 Brewing Co. recently opened in Phoebus after months of delays due to the pandemic. The grand opening officially runs from noon to 2 p.m. Friday with a ribbon cutting. Its normal hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The brewery, which also features a coffee shop, is at 9 S. Mallory Street and celebrates the history of America and nearby Fort Monroe, which served as a Union stronghold in Virginia during the Civil War.

Thousands of escaped slaves fled to Fort Monroe during the war, which became known as “Freedom’s Fort” and the “Ellis Island for African-Americans.” It also was the site where the first enslaved Africans were brought to English North America in 1619.

1865 joins a growing number of Black-owned businesses in Hampton and across the 757. Only about 1% of all breweries in America are currently Black-owned.