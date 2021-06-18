Hampton Roads fireworks, events for July 4th 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As Virginia continues to reopen following the Coronavirus pandemic, many cities and localities in the area are hosting a variety of events, festivals and firework shows to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Chesapeake

Celebrate Freedom – Chesapeake’s annual event will feature the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, as well as roaming entertainment and food vendors. The event is free to the public, however, on-site parking is $5.

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: Chesapeake City Park

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. Gates Open | Roaming Entertainment | Food Vendors 7:00 p.m. U.S. Fleet Forces Band Concert 8:30 p.m. Tidewater Winds Concert Band 9:30 p.m. Fireworks (approximate time)



Chincoteague

Old Fashioned Fireworks – Chincoteague Island will host their annual fireworks display in conjunction with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim and Auction which will be held July 2 – 3.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Date: July 3

Location: 3648 Main Street

Elizabeth City

Independence Day First Friday ArtWalk – As part of Elizabeth City’s monthly art celebration, the Independence Day celebration will include expanded events. Visitors will be able to enjoy the monthly local artwork and live music, as well as food trucks and activities for the kids.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and ends with fireworks shot from Waterfront Park.

Date: Friday, July 2

Location: 200 South Water Street

Hampton

Isle of Wight

Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show – Isle of Wight will be celebrating the Fourth of July with food vendors and fireworks in Windsor.

The gates open at 5 p.m. ahead of their fireworks show after dark.

Date: July 3

Location: Heritage Park Fairgrounds, Windsor

Kill Devil Hills

Fourth Fireworks Show – The Town of Kill Devil Hills will host a special fireworks show along the beaches and Avalon Pier.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to find parking before settling down on the beach.

Date: July 4

Location: Avalon Pier

Freedom 5K – Run through the Town of Kill Devil Hills as part of the Freedom 5K. The event includes a 5k, Veteran’s Drive Mile and Fun Run.

The race will begin and end at the Kill Devil Hills Town Hall in front of the Town War Memorial.

Registration is required and can be done online.

Date: July 4

Location: Kill Devil Hills Town Hall

Schedule: 7:30 a.m. 5k 7:30 a.m. Veteran’s Drive Mile 8:00 a.m. Fun Run



Manteo

Fourth of July Celebration – The Town of Manteo will celebrate the 4th of July downtown with kid’s games and activities, music, contests and summer treats. There will be several contests and shows throughout the day.

Fireworks will begin after dark.

Date: July 4

Location: Downtown Manteo

Schedule 3:00 p.m. Welcome + National Anthem | Courthouse Stage 3:15 p.m. Wacky Hat Contest, Decorated Bike Contest, Apple Pie Contest | Courthouse Stage 4:30 p.m. Formula Band | Courthouse Stage 7:00 p.m. Silver Bullets



Nags Head

Fireworks Spectacular – The Town of Nags Head and Nags Head Fishing Pier will host their annual Fireworks Spectacular along the Nags Head Pier. The event is free and open to the public.

Fireworks begin at 9:25 p.m. are expected to last 20 minutes.

Date: July 4

Location: Nags Head Fishing Pier

Newport News

Norfolk

4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks – Festevents and the City of Norfolk will host the 38th annual Great American Picnic at Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk.

Guests will be able to purchase food including hamburgers, BBQ and seafood.

Date: July 4, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: Town Point Park – Downtown Norfolk

Schedule 5:00 p.m. Brasswind 6:45 p.m. United States Fleet Forces 4-Star Edition Band 8:45 p.m. United States Fleet Forces Ceremonial Band 9:30 p.m. Fireworks



July 4th Bike & Dog Parade – Ghent’s annual tradition returns for the fourth time this year. The parade will include decorated bikes, trikes, dogs and more. All are welcome to attend.

The parade runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: TBD

July 4th Fireworks Cruise – American Rover will be hosting a cruise along the Elizabeth River. The cruise will begin with a tour of the Inner Harbor, before moving to allow a better view of the Norfolk fireworks.

The cruise departs at 7:30 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: 333 Waterside Drive

Portsmouth

102nd Patriotic Salute – “Liberty & Justice for All” will include kids games, activities, DJ, food and patriotic programs. Portsmouth Mayor Shannon E. Glover will attend and address the crowd.

There will also be 40 plus vendors, plus a bike and skateboard parade.

Date: July 3

Location: Cradock Afton Square

Schedule 10:30 a.m. Children’s Bike & Skateboard Parade 11:00 a.m. Patriotic Address by Mayor Glover 11:30 a.m. Vendors, Food, Children’s Activities and Beer



Suffolk

Suffolk Stars & Stripes – The skies over Suffolk will light up again as part of the city’s annual Fourth of July event. This year, the event will include entertainment, children’s activities, merchandise vendors and a variety of food choices.

Date: July 4

Location: Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina

Schedule: 5:30 p.m. Park opens 6:00 p.m. Island Boys performs 9:00 p.m. Fireworks



Virginia Beach

July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore – Residents will once again be able to return to Mount Trashmore for the 4th of July, although the celebrations will be slightly different.

The event will feature a DJ, instead of live music, as well as a limited number of food vendors on site.

Date: July 4

Location: 310 Edwin Drive

Schedule: 8:00 p.m. Event begins 9:30 p.m. Fireworks Show



Stars & Stripes Celebration at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront – Virginia Beach’s ‘star-spangled’ salute will feature live music and events that culminate in a fireworks show.

Date: July 4

Location: Multiple

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Musical & Family Friendly Tunes | Live! On Atlantic 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Tribute to Motown | 17th Street Park 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tidewater Winds Concert Ban | 24th Street Stage on the Beach 9:30 p.m. Fireworks



Williamsburg

Lights of Freedom at Colonial Williamsburg – The sky over the Governor’s Palace will light up with the annual fireworks show which begins at 9:20 p.m.

Other events throughout the day include a performance by the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band, a Salute to the States, plus a theater experience about the enslaved population’s perspective on the Declaration.

Date: July 4

Location: Palace Green

Yorktown

Independence Day Celebrations – Yorktown will host a day long series of events to celebrate Independence Day including a 8k run/walk, parade and fireworks.

The days events run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: 301 Main Street

Schedule: 8:00 a.m. Yorktown Independence Day 85 Run/Walk | York High School 9:00 a.m . Parade | Water & Main Streets 1:00 p.m . Family Games & Kid’s Activities | Riverwalk Landing 4:00 p.m . Event Parking Opens | intersection of Cook Rd & Ballard Street 7:00 p.m. Sounds of Liberty Bell Ringing Ceremony | Riverwalk Landing Stage 8:00 p.m. Super Jazz Band Concert featuring Conni Ironmonger | Riverwalk Landing Stage 9:15 p.m. Fireworks over the York River



Yorktown 1781! – The Founding Fathers walking tour of the York Battlefield will take visitors along the first and second parallels that Lord Cornwallis would have seen. The walk will continue to Redoubt 10 where George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Henry Knox were once all present.

The event is $10 for anyone over 12.

Date: July 4, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: 1000 Colonial Parkway

Liberty Celebration – The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with immersive gallery exhibits, films, interpretive programs, and artillery demonstrations.

Date: July 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 200 Water Street

