Hampton Roads celebrates pride throughout June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Pride Month is celebrated each June in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots which occurred at the end of June 1969.

The local celebrations are largely planned and supported by Hampton Roads Pride. The non-profit, established in 1997, hosts events and engages the community year-round.

Each June, they normally host large-scale events and festivals across Hampton Roads. However, due to concerns surrounding the pandemic, a number of smaller events will take place this year instead.

This year’s events include:

MJ’s Tavern 2021 Pride Kick-Off Event Parking Lot Party Date: June 5 Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Address: 4019 Granby Street, Norfolk

Drag Bingo at MJ’s Tavern and The Wave Date: June 12 Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Address: 4019 Granby Street & 4107 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

Drag Yourself to Brunch Pride Edition Date: June 13 Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Address: 601 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Pride Night at Harbor Park Stadium Date: June 16 Time: 7 p.m. Address: 150 Park Avenue, Norfolk

Family Day & Pride Week Kick-Off at Ocean Breeze Waterpark Date: June 20 Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Address: 849 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach



For a full list of events, visit their events page.