HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Fourth of July is coming up and localities across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina are ready to celebrate with various events and firework shows!

Here is an event guide to help you find something fun to do near you…

Chesapeake

Celebrate Freedom – The City of Chesapeake will hold its annual event featuring the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, with roaming entertainment and food vendors. A fireworks show will be held after the concert. The event is free to the public, but on-site parking is $5.

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: Chesapeake City Park

Schedule (times are approximate): 7 p.m. Gates Open | Roaming Entertainment | Food Vendors 7 p.m. U.S. Fleet Forces Band Concert 8:30 p.m. Tidewater Winds Concert Band 9:30 p.m. Fireworks



Elizabeth City, NC

Independence Day First Friday ArtWalk – Every month, Elizabeth City celebrates local artwork and they will have a special ArtWalk for the Fourth of July. Artist demos, live music, food trucks, fireworks and activities for children will be included.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, with fireworks set off at 9 p.m. from Waterfront Park.

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: 200 S Water St.

Hampton

Star-Spangled Makers Market – Peninsula Markets and Sly Clyde Ciderworks are partnering for the Makers Market in Hampton. The event will feature 30+ handmade vendors, food trucks and live music.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: 207 E Mellen St.

Isle of Wight

Independence Day Celebration – Isle of Wight County Parks and Recreation will celebrate with food vendors, live music, and fireworks.

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: Heritage Park Fairgrounds, Windsor

Schedule: 4:30 p.m. Gates open 5 p.m. Live music 9:30 p.m. Fireworks



Kill Devil Hills, NC

Freedom 5K – The race will include a 5K and a 1/4 mile Fun Run. The race will begin and end at Kill Devil Hills Town Hall in front of the Town Hall Memorial.

Register for the 5K here.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Kill Devil Hills Town Hall

Schedule: 7:30 a.m. 5K 8:10 a.m. Fun Run



Fourth of July Fireworks Show – 10 on your side will add details about this event as soon as they are released.

Manteo, NC

Fourth of July Celebration – The Town of Manteo will celebrate downtown with activities for all ages. The event will include kids games and activities, contests, free live music and food.

The event will end with colorful fireworks after dark.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Downtown Manteo

Schedule: 3 p.m. National Anthem Welcome 3:15 p.m. Independence Day Trivia, Decorated Bike Contest and Apple Pie Contest 5:15 p.m. The Deloreans 7:45 p.m. 82nd Airborne Band and Chorus



Nags Head, NC

Fireworks Spectacular – The Town of Nags Head and Nags Head Fishing Pier will be hosting their annual Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular on the Fourth of July. The show begins at 9:25 p.m. and will last for about 25 minutes. If needed, a rain date has been set for Tuesday, July 5.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Nags Head Fishing Pier

Newport News

Stars in the Sky – The City of Newport News will celebrate Independence Day with free children’s inflatables, strolling entertainment, various vendors, and a performance by Tomcats Dixieland Band.

Fireworks will be presented at 9 p.m. by international award-winning fireworks company Pyrotecnico.

The event and parking is free.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Victory Landing Park

Schedule: 7 p.m. Free children’s inflatables, free face painting, Tomcats Dixieland Band, strolling entertainment 9 p.m. Pyrotecnico fireworks show



Norfolk

4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks – Celebrate Festevents and Norfolk’s 39th annual American event with hotdogs, hamburgers, barbecue and live music from military brass bands.

The event opens at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Town Point Park – Downtown Norfolk Waterfront

July 4th Fireworks Cruise – American Rover Sailing Cruises invites guests for a special Fourth of July cruise with views of the Inner Harbor, fireworks and live music from an acoustic guitarist.

The ship will sail from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: 333 Waterside Drive

Portsmouth

103rd Annual 4th of July Patriotic Fest – The Cradock Civic League will celebrate their annual patriotic salute with a parade, speaker USCG Commander James Cullen, various performances, cornhole, food trucks and more.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Afton Square

Schedule: 10 a.m . Parade Registration 10:30 a.m . Parade – Skateboard, Bikes, Wagons, and more 11 a.m. Ceremony – Speaker is USCG Commander James Cullen & performances by various artists 11:30 a.m. Festival until 3pm – DJ, vendors, food trucks, non-profits, basketball arcade shooting, obstacle course, corn hole, and fun for kids, dogs, and the entire family



Fireworks Cruise – The Carrie B Showboat will show off views of fireworks.

The cruise will depart at 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: North Landing Ferry Terminal

Shaggin’ 4th of July Celebration – The Breadwine & Blooze Band will play some shag stepping beach music. Tidewater Concert Band will follow after with patriotic music and fireworks.

Date: Monday July 4

Location: High Street Landing

Schedule: 5 p.m. Breadwine & Blooze Band 8 p.m. Tidewater Concert Band 9:30 p.m. Fireworks show



Suffolk

Star & Stripes Spectacular – The annual event returns for another year of fireworks, entertainment, children’s activities and food vendors.

A shuttle will be available due to no on-site parking. The shuttle parking will begin from the following sites:

First Baptist Church located at 237 N Main Street

Suffolk Municipal Building parking lot located at 440 Market Street

Mills Godwin Courthouse Building located at 150 N Main St

The last shuttle will run at 8:20 p.m. to get guests to the site before the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Shuttles will resume after the fireworks have concluded.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina

Schedule 5:30 p.m. Park opens 6 p.m. Fuzz Band performs 9 p.m. Fireworks show



Virginia Beach

Mount Trashmore 4th of July Celebration – The City of Virginia Beach will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration at Mount Trashmore with live music returning this year!

Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Admission is free while limited on-site parking is $10.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: 300 Edwin Drive

Schedule: 6 p.m. Vinyl Headlights performance 9:30 p.m. Fireworks by Innovative Pyrotechnic Concepts



Stars and Stripes Celebration at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront – The “Star Spangled” salute is coming back for another year with multiple live performances, fireworks and fun.

All performances are free and open to the public.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Multiple

Schedule: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Chester B’s Motown Review | 17th Street Park 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The Tidewater Winds Concert Band | 24th Street Park 9:30 p.m. Fireworks 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. DEJA | 31st Street Park



38th Annual Independence Day 5K – The race includes a 5K, 1/4 mile Tot Trot and a virtual 5K. The race supports the YMCA Annual Giving Campaign to provide financial help towards camps, swim lessons, etc.

Register for the 5K here.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: 4441 South Boulevard

Schedule: 7:30 a.m. 5K 8:30 a.m. Tot Trot



Williamsburg

Lights of Freedom at Colonial Williamsburg – The City of Williamsburg will hold a four-day long event that includes music, history, auctions, museum visits and more.

The musical performances are partnered with the CW American Music Concert series and are free and open to the public.

The event will end with a 20-minute fireworks show.

Date: July 1 – July 4

Location: Colonial Williamsburg

Music schedule: July 1 – 7:30 p.m. Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Palace Green July 2 – 7:30 p.m. Virginia Arts Festival | Big Band, featuring jazz vocalist Sharón Clark, on the Lawn of the Art Museums July 3 – 7:30 p.m. The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band on the Lawn of the Art Museums July 4 – 8 p.m. CW Fifes & Drums and musicians on Palace Green



Yorktown

Independence Day Celebrations – Yorktown will host various events for 4th of July including an 8K, parade and fireworks.

The events start at 8 a.m. and last until about 10 p.m.

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Main Street and Water Street

Schedule: 8 a.m. Yorktown Independence Day 8K Run/Walk – York High School 9 a.m. Parade on Water & Main Streets 1 p.m. Family Games & Kids’ Activities (sponsored by Riverwalk Landing Business Association) – Riverwalk Landing 4 p.m. Event Parking Opens – Corner of Cook Road and Ballard Street 7 p.m. Sounds of Liberty Bell Ringing Ceremony – Riverwalk Landing Stage 8 p.m. Super Jazz Band Concert featuring Conni Ironmonger – Riverwalk Landing Stage 9:15 p.m. Fireworks display over the York River



If you know of additional Fourth of July events open to the public in the Hampton Roads area for 2022 to add to this post, please email us at this link with all the details.