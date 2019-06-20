Hampton Police join weekly ‘Imagination Play Day’ at Peninsula Town Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Every Thursday this summer, you’ll find kids and adults alike enjoying the Pop Fountains and various activities at Imagination Play Day at Peninsula Town Center.

Hampton Police will also be there, reading to kids, showing off their cruisers and hanging out with the community.

The main feature of the event, besides the fountains, are the “big blue blocks” that kids can use — alongside their imagination — to build and design different objects.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday until August 29.



This young man challenged Cpl. Wilson in arm wrestling for cookies! Who do you think won😂🤔 💪🏆 pic.twitter.com/9cfvEDgytV — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 20, 2019