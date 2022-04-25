HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — You can now ride a Lime e-scooter from downtown Hampton to Phoebus and Buckroe Beach.

The City of Hampton announced the expansion Monday.

Previously e-scooters were only able to operated in Phoebus and downtown, and there was no connection between the two. That new connection from downtown will be E. Pembroke Avenue.

The city says the new area nearly doubles the operating area for the Lime scooters.

The blue part of the map is the already existing operating area and the purple area is the area that’s also now open. Scooters can’t operate in the red area around Phoebus High.

Lime’s partnership with Hampton started as a pilot project in September 2021, with Lime paying the city $5,000 for a year and 10 cents per ride, with 250 scooters initially.

Rides start at $3 for up to 6 minutes, with 32 cents added per minute after. There’s also a special program that offers 70% off regular pricing for those receiving federal, state, or local subsidy (50 cents to unlock and 7 cents per minute to ride.)

WAVY has reached out to the Fort Monroe Authority to see if they’re considering bringing scooters to Fort Monroe.

To read more about the program and Lime, click here.