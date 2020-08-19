Hampton NAACP hosts back-to-school drive-thru

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Within the next few weeks, students across Hampton Roads will be headed back to school. However, buying school supplies in the middle of a pandemic may be a difficult task for a number of families.

The Hampton Branch NAACP wants to ensure no child is left behind and this weekend they plan to assist as many families as possible through their annual “Back to School” event.

In years past, hundreds of attendees came out to Y.H. Thomas Community Center in Hampton to enjoy a fun-filled day of games, free food, useful information from other community organizations. However, the pandemic forced the Hampton NAACP to switch gears.

“We’re now going to host a school supplies drive-thru, where folks can pick up book bags filled with school supplies, masks, and boxes of food without leaving their cars,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, Hampton Branch NAACP president.

In addition to handing out back to school essentials, attendees will have the opportunity to register to vote and get counted for the U.S. Census on site.

“We have to make sure everyone is counted. When it comes down to the situation we’re in right now, we lack supplies. We need to make sure we have enough supplies incase another pandemic hits us 10 years from now,” Kanoyton added.

The Back to School Drive-Thru is Saturday, Aug. 22 at Y.H. Thomas Community Center in Hampton from 10 a.m. to noon. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Donations of school supplies, masks and nonperishable food, such as canned goods, for the giveaway can be dropped off in advance at the Y.H. Thomas, Northampton, and West Hampton community Centers in Hampton. For more information, call 757-287-0277.

