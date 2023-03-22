HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Mosaic Festival: A Celebration of Culture, History, Art & the Earth We Share is coming to Mill Point Pon on Apr. 22

According to a press release, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park located at 100 Eaton St. The goal of the festival is to celebrate the city’s diverse history, cultures, and the environment’s impacts on everyone.

The festival will include traditional music, stories, and more that represent Indigenous People, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. It will also have more than 20 activities that both adults and children can take part in such as themed games and do-it-yourself art stations.

Roads in the Mill Pond Park area will be closed due to the festival:

Eaton Street from Queen’s Way to Mill Point Condo Entrance: Closed Apr. 21 at 2 p.m. to Apr. 22 at 8 p.m.

Queens Way from Eaton Street to Wine Street: Closed Apr. 21 at 5 p.m. to Apr. 22 at 8 p.m.

Public Parking Lot between Eaton Street and Wine Street: Closed Apr. 19 at 6 p.m. to Apr. 22 at 8 p.m.

The festival is open to the public and more information can be found on the City of Hampton website.