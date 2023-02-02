HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton has launched a free mobile pass that visitors can use to explore all of the city’s Black History sites.

The Hampton Black History Site Pass will allow people to “check in” when they visit Hampton museums and Black heritage sites. After you sign up, the pass will be sent to your phone through text and email and is ready to use immediately.

Those who visit and check in to four or more of the sites throughout the month of February will win a prize.

Below are the following museums and Black History sites you can visit in Hampton:

Aberdeen Gardens Museum of Historic Markers

Emancipation Oak

First Africans in Virginia Marker

Fort Monroe Visitor and Education Center

Hampton History Museum

Tucker Family Cemetery

To learn more about the Hampton Black History Pass as well as other events happening during Black History Month, click here.