HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Jazz Festival returns this summer from June 23-25.

This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.

The lineup and the sale date for tickets have yet to be announced, but those who are interested can find all the most recent updates on the festival’s website.